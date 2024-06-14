Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ameren by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 264,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.