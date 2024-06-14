Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CS

Insider Activity

Capstone Copper Price Performance

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813 in the last ninety days. 15.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE CS opened at C$9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.