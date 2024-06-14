Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after acquiring an additional 300,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

