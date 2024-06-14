Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

NBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,392,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.27. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

