Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESNT. UBS Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

