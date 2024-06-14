Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $384.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.39. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

