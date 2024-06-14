Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $41.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Featured Articles

