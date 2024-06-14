EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

EPR opened at $40.49 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

