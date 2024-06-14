HC Wainwright Weighs in on Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSE:UUUU opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after acquiring an additional 638,709 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

