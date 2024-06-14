Amit Bhatia Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £4,812,500 ($6,128,231.25).

Amit Bhatia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Amit Bhatia bought 1,100,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £4,213,000 ($5,364,828.73).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amit Bhatia acquired 1,500,000 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £5,775,000 ($7,353,877.50).

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 387.50 ($4.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 370.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 460 ($5.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

