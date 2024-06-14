Chris McLeish Sells 29,893 Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total value of £46,633.08 ($59,382.50).

Ibstock Trading Down 0.8 %

IBST stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £619.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.26. Ibstock plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

