FY2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Boosted by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $8.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.22. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

