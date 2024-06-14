Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of AMN opened at $53.83 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

