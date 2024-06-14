FY2024 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Increased by Analyst

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Water in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.18. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.6% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

