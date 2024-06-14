Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Filo Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.92.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12).

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

