FY2024 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TH

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $777.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $16.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $13,127,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $11,284,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.