Zacks Research Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $234.03 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,006,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,783,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

