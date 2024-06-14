FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uranium Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.67 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5,187.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,261,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123,805 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,889,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $12,695,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

