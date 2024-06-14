Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.01). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.87) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKRO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $56.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,962.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $695,716. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

