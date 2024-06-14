BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion.
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.56. BCE has a 1 year low of C$43.96 and a 1 year high of C$60.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.81%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
