Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.
Pinterest Trading Down 1.5 %
Pinterest stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
