Wedbush Weighs in on CoreCivic, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for CoreCivic in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CXW. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.74 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

