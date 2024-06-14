FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.47 and a 200-day moving average of $246.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 111.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $2,888,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

