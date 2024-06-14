Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of -475,000.00 and a beta of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $35.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

