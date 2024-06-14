Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE REED opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

