HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,331 shares of company stock worth $8,744,659 in the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 167.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in HashiCorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HashiCorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

