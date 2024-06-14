Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.6 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after buying an additional 243,841 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 43.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 721.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

