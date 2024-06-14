StockNews.com Lowers Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Hold

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

