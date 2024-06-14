Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned 2.94% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

