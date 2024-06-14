Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of HSON stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.