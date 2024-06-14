Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,277,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 130,901 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,980,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

