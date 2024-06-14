Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 11.79.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.