StockNews.com Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.93.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.32 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after acquiring an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 337.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193,180 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

