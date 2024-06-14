HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

HRT stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in HireRight by 20.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

