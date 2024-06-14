TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179,110 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $109,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $82,775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TELUS by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

