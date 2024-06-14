StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 566.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 210.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

