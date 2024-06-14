Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

ALX opened at $214.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.40. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $237.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alexander’s by 62.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

