Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.59. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 662,286 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 113,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 750,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 187,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

