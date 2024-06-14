International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $60.67, but opened at $59.30. International Seaways shares last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 109,933 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,752.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $3,659,047 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 810,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after buying an additional 139,569 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

