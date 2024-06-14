Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aramark traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 167600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

