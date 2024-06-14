Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.81, but opened at $45.52. Zillow Group shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 2,219,131 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,260 shares of company stock worth $2,846,739. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,301,000 after buying an additional 1,118,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

