Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 144058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESI. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

