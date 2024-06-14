Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 144058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESI. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions
Element Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.