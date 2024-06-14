FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FTAI Aviation traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 41438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

