Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $144.83 and last traded at $145.06. 392,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,193,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Moderna Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

