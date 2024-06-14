Toyota Tsusho Stock to Split on Sunday, June 30th (OTCMKTS:TYHOF)

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Sunday, June 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, June 30th.

Toyota Tsusho stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

