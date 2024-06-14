ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 151.03 and last traded at 148.00. 5,596,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,106,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at 143.92.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 94.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,194,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,437,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 103.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

