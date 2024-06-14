Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 2345185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

