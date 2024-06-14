Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Accenture traded as low as $286.16 and last traded at $286.26. 2,003,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,612,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.22.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

