Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Trading 9.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67. Approximately 7,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Specifically, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,925.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,730 shares of company stock worth $431,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

