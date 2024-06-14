ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited’s Quiet Period To End on June 19th (NYSE:ZK)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 19th. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $441,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

ZK opened at $21.39 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.