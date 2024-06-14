United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $350.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $282.10 and last traded at $281.84, with a volume of 93022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.76.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.